1st death from Hurricane Ida, power out across New Orleans in US

A Louisiana sheriff's office on Sunday reported the first death from Hurricane Ida just hours after the powerful storm slammed ashore.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that deputies responding to a report of someone injured by a fallen tree at a home in Prairieville confirmed the person's death.
Prairieville is a suburb of Baton Rouge, Louisiana's capital city.
The Facebook post did not include the person's name or any other details.
