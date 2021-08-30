No discussions at UNSC on sending UN peacekeeping to Afghanistan: Report

-
The UN Security Council (UNSC) is not engaged in any discussions regarding the possibility of sending a UN peacekeeping mission to Afghanistan following the Taliban's (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) takeover, a UNSC source told Sputnik.
"There are currently no discussions at the SC on sending a UN peacekeeping mission to Afghanistan and in particular to Kabul," the source said.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that Paris and London would be holding talks on Monday discussing the possibility of creating a "safe zone" in the Afghan capital of Kabul. Macron told Journal du Dimanche that France and the UK are developing a "draft resolution" which "aims to define, under UN control, a 'safe zone' in Kabul to allow humanitarian operations to continue."
"UK/US/FR text under negotiations. It is hoped to be endorsed by the whole council as soon as possible. The aim would be to ensure that those Afghans who wish to leave can do so in a secured manner - and with a safe and secure access to the point of departure," the UNSC source said.
