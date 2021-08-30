JUST IN
Dragons fly as Chinese millennials take a shine to gold, helping demand
Business Standard

Afghan official says three children killed in US drone strike on IS

An Afghan official says three children were killed in a drone strike that US officials said struck a vehicle carrying Islamic State suicide bombers

Topics
Afghanistan | US | Islamic State

AP  |  Kabul 

taliban, afghanistan
Representative image

An Afghan official says three children were killed in a drone strike that U.S. officials said struck a vehicle carrying Islamic State suicide bombers.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity out of security concerns.

U.S. officials said the vehicle was carrying explosives and that the initial strike on Sunday set off secondary explosions.

The American officials said the bombers planned to attack Kabul's international airport, where a massive airlift is still underway ahead of a Tuesday deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, August 30 2021. 07:07 IST

