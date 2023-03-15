2 killed, 8 injured in bomb explosion in Pakistan's Khuzdar district

-
Two people were killed and eight others injured when a bomb went off in Khuzdar district of Pakistan's Balochistan province, the police said on Wednesday.
A vehicle carrying a trader was targeted by explosives in the market area of Khuzdar on Tuesday, Fahad Khosa, Senior Superintendent of Khuzdar police, told media.
He added that a heavy contingent of police had reached the site, and an investigation into the incident was underway, reports Xinhua news agency.
The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital.
No group has claimed the attack yet.
First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 16:10 IST
