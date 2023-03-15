JUST IN
Government workers in Sri Lanka stage protest over income tax hike
2 killed, 8 injured in bomb explosion in Pakistan's Khuzdar district

He added that a heavy contingent of police had reached the site, and an investigation into the incident was underway

Topics
Bomb blast | Pakistan  | Balochistan

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Two people were killed and eight others injured when a bomb went off in Khuzdar district of Pakistan's Balochistan province, the police said on Wednesday.

A vehicle carrying a trader was targeted by explosives in the market area of Khuzdar on Tuesday, Fahad Khosa, Senior Superintendent of Khuzdar police, told media.

He added that a heavy contingent of police had reached the site, and an investigation into the incident was underway, reports Xinhua news agency.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital.

No group has claimed the attack yet.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 16:10 IST

