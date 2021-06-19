$250 mn ADB loan to support Bangladesh social resilience programme

The (ADB) on Friday approved a $250 million policy-based loan to the government of to help finance reforms aimed at improving the inclusiveness and responsiveness of the country's social development and resilience program.

The Strengthening Social Resilience Program will include institutional and policy reforms to address cross-sector issues of social development in Bangladesh, said the Manila-based lender in a statement received here Friday.

"Enhancing social protection support is critical to cushioning the effects of the pandemic," said ADB Senior Social Sector Specialist for South Asia Hiroko Uchimura-Shiroishi.

He said, "ADB supports the government's intention to leverage the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to strengthen its social protection programs as an essential means of building the resilience of the poor and supporting an inclusive recovery."

According to the statement, has made remarkable progress in reducing poverty over the past two decades. The poverty incidence declined from 48.9 per cent in 2000 to 20.5 per cent in 2019, it added.

--IANS

int/rs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)