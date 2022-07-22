282 killed, over 200 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan

-
At least 282 people have been killed and 211 others injured in separate rain-related incidents in Pakistan since June 14 as heavy downpours continued to lash the country, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.
A total of 160 women and children are among the dead, the NDMA said in a situation report released on Thursday, adding that the rains have partially or fully damaged more than 5,500 houses, several bridges and shops across the country, Xinhua news agency reported.
Most of the damages and casualties were reported from the country's southwestern Balochistan province, where 88 people died and 62 others sustained injuries due to monsoon rains that triggered flash floods, followed by the southern Sindh province, which has reported 67 deaths, according to the NDMA.
A total of 57 people were killed in the east Punjab province, 56 in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and 14 people in other parts of the country, said the NDMA.
The NDMA added that rescue and relief activities are underway. The agency has been providing food packs, tents, kitchen sets, mosquito nets, hygiene kits, blankets and tarpaulins to victims of rains and floods across the country.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted more rains in the coming days, saying the monsoon spell would remain active during the ongoing week.
The weather office has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert as heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding and waterlogging in several cities across the country, and may trigger landslides in northern areas of Pakistan.
