Germany defeats Austria 2-0 for spot in Women's Euro semifinals

-
ALSO READ
Canada qualify for FIFA World Cup finals for first time in 36 years
FIFA launches Talent Development Scheme, aiding member associations
La'eeb unveiled as official mascot for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
FIFA extends investigation of underage sexual abuse in Gabon: Report
Biennial World Cup feasible, debate continues: FIFA chief Gianni Infantino
-
Alexandra Popp had to wait nine years to play her first European Championship. Now she's making it count.
Popp's fourth goal in as many games sealed Germany's 2-0 win over Austria on Thursday to set up a semifinal match with either France or the Netherlands.
Popp was injured for the last two editions of the competition in 2013 when Germany won and 2017. She tested positive for the coronavirus last month ahead of the tournament but recovered in time. As captain against Austria, the Wolfsburg forward was key to creating Germany's chances and, when the time came, clinical in front of goal.
Germany showed lightning-quick reactions and smart thinking for the opening goal in the 25th minute, with Klara Bhl turning over possession on the left flank and cutting back a cross that Popp wisely left alone to allow teammate Lina Magull to score from a better position.
Dangerous throughout the game, Popp sealed it for Germany in the 90th when she exploited goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger's rare lapse of concentration to charge down her attempted pass and send it into the net.
It could have maybe finished 6-3, Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg told German broadcaster ARD. All in all, a huge game and we're just happy that we could win 2-0.
A surprise semifinalist at the last European Championship, Austria was tenacious in defense but frustrated in attack, hitting the post twice and the crossbar once, including a header against the post for Marina Georgieva with the first real chance of the game in the 13th. Germany, too, could easily have scored more, with two shots against the woodwork and a glaring miss from Bhl in the 82nd when faced with an empty net with Zinsberger out of position.
Eight-time European champion Germany moves into the semifinals of a major tournament for the first time since winning the Olympic gold medal in 2016, following quarterfinal exits at the last Euros in 2017 and the 2019 World Cup, and failing to qualify for last year's Olympics.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor