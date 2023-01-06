JUST IN
Business Standard

36-hour ceasefire: Russia-ordered truce uncertain amid suspicion of motives

But Ukrainian and Western officials suspected an ulterior motive in Putin's apparent goodwill gesture

AP  |  Kyiv 

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Bloomberg)

The impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin's order for his forces in Ukraine to observe a unilateral, 36-hour cease-fire was in doubt Friday after Kyiv officials dismissed the move as a ploy but didn't clarify whether Ukrainian troops would follow suit.

Moscow also didn't say whether it would hit back if Ukraine kept fighting.

The Russian-declared truce in the nearly 11-month war was due to begin at noon Friday and continue through midnight Saturday Moscow time (0900 GMT Friday to 2100 GMT Saturday; 4 a.m. EST Friday to 4 p.m. EST Saturday).

Putin's announcement Thursday that the Kremlin's troops would stop fighting along the 1,100-kilometer (684-mile) front line or elsewhere was unexpected. It came after the Russian Orthodox Church head, Patriarch Kirill, proposed a cease-fire for this weekend's Orthodox Christmas holiday. The Orthodox Church, which uses the Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on Jan. 7.

But Ukrainian and Western officials suspected an ulterior motive in Putin's apparent goodwill gesture.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy questioned the Kremlin's intentions, accusing the Kremlin of planning the fighting pause to continue the war with renewed vigor.

Now they want to use Christmas as a cover to stop the advance of our guys in the (eastern) Donbas (region) for a while and bring equipment, ammunition and mobilized people closer to our positions, Zelenskyy said late Thursday.

He did not, however, state outright that Kyiv would ignore Putin's request.

U.S. President Joe Biden echoed Zelenskyy's wariness, saying it was interesting that Putin was ready to bomb hospitals, nurseries and churches on Christmas and New Year's.

I think (Putin) is trying to find some oxygen, Biden said, without elaborating.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington had little faith in the intentions behind this announcement, adding that Kremlin officials have given us no reason to take anything that they offer at face value.

The truce order seems to be a ploy to rest, refit, regroup, and ultimately re-attack, he said.

The Institute for the Study of War agreed that the truce could be a ruse allowing Russia to regroup.

Such a pause would disproportionately benefit Russian troops and begin to deprive Ukraine of the initiative, the think tank said late Thursday. "Putin cannot reasonably expect Ukraine to meet the terms of this suddenly declared cease-fire and may have called for the cease-fire to frame Ukraine as unaccommodating and unwilling to take the necessary steps toward negotiations.

Washington says it is prepared to keep backing Ukraine's war effort. On Friday, the U.S. was due to announce nearly $3 billion in military aid for Ukraine a massive new package that was expected for the first time include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles.

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 17:43 IST

