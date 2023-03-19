4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Tajikistan, no casualties reported so far

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake originated at a depth of 170 km and occurred at 11:31:25 IST.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 19-03-2023, 11:31:25 IST, Lat: 37.85 & Long: 73.47, Depth: 170 Km, Location: Tajikistan," the NCS tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far.

