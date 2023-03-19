JUST IN
Business Standard

4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Tajikistan, no casualties reported so far

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Tajikistan on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said

Topics
Tajikistan | Earthquake Warning

ANI  Asia 

People work on a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece
Representative

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Tajikistan on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake originated at a depth of 170 km and occurred at 11:31:25 IST.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 19-03-2023, 11:31:25 IST, Lat: 37.85 & Long: 73.47, Depth: 170 Km, Location: Tajikistan," the NCS tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 14:23 IST

