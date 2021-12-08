5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture

An with a magnitude of 5.0 on Wednesday struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, according to the Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at around 2.29 a.m. local time, with its epicentre at a latitude of 37.2 degrees north and a longitude of 141.2 degrees east, and at depth of 20 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

The quake logged 3 in some parts of Fukushima Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

