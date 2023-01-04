JUST IN
US President Joe Biden renominates Eric Garcetti as envoy to India
Business Standard

5.1-magnitude quake hits Waikato district of New Zealand's North Island

There are no reports of significant damages or calls for assistance so far

Topics
Earthquake | New Zealand

IANS  |  Wellington 

Earthquake, quake
Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted the Waikato district in the central part of New Zealand's North Island on Wednesday.

The quake occurred at 5.30 a.m. local time, striking five kilometers south of Te Aroha, at a depth of seven kilometers, and more than 20,000 people reported feeling the jolt within one hour, Xinhua news agency reported, citing GeoNet.

Many people said the quake was "pretty strong" and lasted "more than 20 seconds".

There are no reports of significant damages or calls for assistance so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 07:17 IST

`
