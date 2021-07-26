5.1-magnitude quake jolts Japan, no tsunami warning issued

-
An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck off Shimokita district in Japan's Aomori prefecture on Monday, authorities said.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at around 11.16 a.m. (local time), with its epicentre at a latitude of 41.4 degrees north and a longitude of 142.1 degrees east, and at a depth of 70 km, reports Xinhua news agency.
The quake logged 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.
So far no tsunami warning has been issued.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
