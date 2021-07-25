Shanghai cancels flights as China braces for Typhoon In-fa

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Tauktae: All but 19 fishing boats returned to Maha, Gujarat ports
Taiwan calls China's one country, two systems 'facade' intended to annexe
China protests over US warship traversing through Taiwan Strait
Goodyear acquires Cooper in $2.5 billion all-American tire deal
Heavy rainfall trigger landslide, floods in Indonesia; 44 people dead
-
Shanghai's two international airports cancelled all flights and authorities banned outdoor activities Sunday as eastern China braced for the arrival of Typhoon In-fa.
In-fa was forecast to hit Zhejiang province, south of Shanghai, on Sunday afternoon, with rainfall of 250-350 millimetres (10 to 14 inches), the national weather bureau announced.
People should not willingly go outdoors, the bureau said.
The typhoon earlier dumped rain on Taiwan and knocked down tree branches but no deaths or injuries were reported. It was packing sustained winds of 155 kilometers (95 miles) per hour with gusts up to 191 kph (120 mph).
Hundreds of flights at Shanghai Pudong and Shanghai Hongqiao airports were cancelled and more were expected to be cancelled on Monday, state TV reported on its website. Shanghai closed parks and the riverfront Bund district, a popular tourist area.
The international airport in Hangzhou, southwest of Shanghai, also cancelled flights.
Train service to Ningbo, a port city south of Shanghai, was suspended, according to state TV. The Zhoushan Bridge that connects islands near Ningbo was closed. Schools, markets and businesses in Zhejiang province were ordered earlier to close.
On Saturday, large container ships were moved from Yangshan Port in Shanghai, one of the world's busiest shipping centres. State TV said a ship lock in Nantong, which abuts Shanghai to the north, stopped releasing vessels into the Yangtze River.
Meanwhile in central China, the death toll rose to 58 after record rains hit the major city of Zhengzhou on Tuesday, state TV reported. The rains flooded a Zhengzhou subway tunnel where at least 12 people died, knocked out power to a hospital and other buildings and left streets filled with mud.
Rescuers used bulldozers and rubber boats to evacuate residents of areas that still were underwater, according to the Shanghai news outlet The Paper.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU