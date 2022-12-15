JUST IN
5.2-magnitude quake hits Myanmar's Mandalay region; some buildings damaged
Official blames 'foreign forces' as China reels under massive Covid wave
Suicide bomb blast leaves 2 dead, 9 injured in Pakistan's northwest
My little son was followed by a 'crazy stalker' on road: Elon Musk
US registers 50% increase in weekly Covid-19 cases among children
8 forest fires rage in Chile, 25 others contained; over 4,400 ha destroyed
Xi's troubles message to dictators not to take citizens for granted: POREG
Nepal-India to hold joint military exercise 'Surya Kiran' from Friday
China's Covid toll could near 1 mn as govt rapidly abandons curbs: Study
Qatar's $300 bn Fifa World Cup 2022 headed for an epic culmination
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Official blames 'foreign forces' as China reels under massive Covid wave
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

5.2-magnitude quake hits Myanmar's Mandalay region; some buildings damaged

The quake was strongly felt in Mandalay and Sagaing regions

Topics
Earhquake | Myanmar

IANS  |  Yangon 

Earthquake, quake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck Myanmar's Mandalay region on Thursday, the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 63 km, was initially determined to be at 21.81 degrees north latitude and 96.03 degrees east longitude, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake was strongly felt in Mandalay and Sagaing regions, and caused damage to some buildings in the provincial capital of Mandalay city, local media reported.

No report of casualties has been received, an official from Mandalay region's fire service department told Xinhua.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Earhquake

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 16:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.