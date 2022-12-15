5.2-magnitude quake hits Myanmar's Mandalay region; some buildings damaged

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck Myanmar's Mandalay region on Thursday, the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 63 km, was initially determined to be at 21.81 degrees north latitude and 96.03 degrees east longitude, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake was strongly felt in Mandalay and Sagaing regions, and caused damage to some buildings in the provincial capital of Mandalay city, local media reported.

No report of casualties has been received, an official from Mandalay region's fire service department told Xinhua.

--IANS

ksk/

