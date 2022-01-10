5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern Greece; no casualties yet

-
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted northern Greece's Florina Sunday evening, according to the Geodynamics Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.
The US Geological Survey said the quake was with a magnitude of 5.5.
The epicenter, with a depth of about 14 km, was initially determined to be about two km west of Florina.
No injuries or losses have been reported so far.
