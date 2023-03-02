5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra

-
ALSO READ
6.0-magnitude earthquake jolts off central Indonesia's North Sulawesi
6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia, no casualty reported
Death toll from earthquake in Indonesia's Java island jumps to 268
Earthquake of 5.1-magnitude jolts Japan; no tsunami warning issued
7.0 magnitude earthquake shakes east Indonesia, no tsunami warning issued
-
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra on Thursday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysical agency BMKG said.
The weather agency said that the earthquake occurred at 6.05 a.m. with its epicentre located at 36 km southeast of Pesisir Selatan (South Coast) district and at a depth of 82 km under land, Xinhua news agency quoted BMKG as saying.
The tremors of the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, according to the agency.
The jolts were also felt in the nearby province of Jambi, it added.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 14:59 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU