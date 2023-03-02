5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra

JUST IN
Markets brace for potential default by Pakistan as $7 bn debt looms
Business Standard

Topics
Indonesia | Earthquake

IANS  |  Jakarta 

Photo: Bloomberg

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra on Thursday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysical agency BMKG said.

The weather agency said that the earthquake occurred at 6.05 a.m. with its epicentre located at 36 km southeast of Pesisir Selatan (South Coast) district and at a depth of 82 km under land, Xinhua news agency quoted BMKG as saying.

The tremors of the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, according to the agency.

The jolts were also felt in the nearby province of Jambi, it added.

Read our full coverage on Indonesia

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 14:59 IST

