JUST IN
Chinese app TikTok a 'potential national security risk', says White House
Finnish Parliament approves legislation allowing accession to Nato
Taking Trump's 'America First' agenda to the next level: Vivek Ramaswamy
TTP aims to push Pakistan govt out of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: US report
UN Security Council to hold high-level debate on countering terrorism
US pick to head World Bank, Ajay Banga, starts 'charm offensive': Report
Earthquake of 4.1-magnitude, 245 km depth hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad: NCS
Greece Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis resigns over fatal train crash
Nepal welcomes over 120,000 tourists in 2023, Indians top the list in Feb
List of the countries that have implemented partial or total ban on TikTok
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Chinese app TikTok a 'potential national security risk', says White House
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

US approves F-16 fighters' munitions sale to Taiwan worth $619 million

The U.S. has approved more arms sales to Taiwan, including $619 million worth of munitions for F-16 fighter jets, in a decision likely to be yet another point of friction between the U.S. and China

Topics
United States | F-16 fighters | Taiwan

AP  |  Taipei 

If India opts for the F-21, Lockheed Martin has announced it will transfer the F-16 production line from Texas to here
Representational

The U.S. has approved more arms sales to Taiwan, including $619 million worth of munitions for F-16 fighter jets, in a decision likely to be yet another point of friction between the U.S. and China, which claims the island as its own territory.

The State Department said in a statement Wednesday night it had approved sales of missiles to be used with the F-16s as well as equipment to support the missiles. That includes AGM-88 anti-radiation missiles, as well as air-to-air missiles and launchers.

Taiwan is unofficially supported by the U.S. and has a fleet of F-16s bought from the U.S. Tensions between China and the U.S. are at their highest level in years over American support for the self-governed island, including visits by high-ranking politicians, and a host of other issues, including a suspected Chinese spy balloon that crossed the U.S. before being shot down last month.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary, and has been stepping up its military and diplomatic harassment. The sides split amid civil war in 1949, and China's authoritarian Communist Party has never held sway over the island.

The United States is Taiwan's main supplier of military equipment, and China has objected to past sales with sanctions and other actions.

Once arms sales are approved, delivering them can take years, and Taiwan has cited consistent delays in receiving weapons it has purchased.

The arms will be provided by Raytheon Missiles and Defense and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on United States

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 11:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.