We can defend islands despite Turkey's threats: Greek defence minister
Business Standard

5.7 magnitude quake hits Kyushu region of Japan; no casualty yet

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Japan's Kyushu island on Saturday, US Geological Survey said.

Japan | Earthquake

ANI  Asia 

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

The quake hit around 20:32:32 (local time) at a depth of 28.3km.

According to the data by USGS, the epicentre was monitored at 31.322 degrees north latitude and 131.457 degrees east longitude.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Kyushu is the southwesternmost of Japan's main islands with a subtropical climate, mostly.

The region is majorly known for its active volcanoes, beaches and natural hot springs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 08:30 IST

`
