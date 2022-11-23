6.2 magnitude quake in Mexico leaves Baja California relatively undamaged

-
-
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck a relatively unpopulated stretch of the Pacific coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula Tuesday.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake happened about 8:40 am local time offshore near the village of Vicente Guerrero.
The town is about 270 kilometers south of the border city of Tijuana.
Unlike Tijuana and Ensenada, that stretch of coast has little development.
Mexico's civil defense agency discounted any possibility of a tsunami.
Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Avila said there appeared to be no danger to residents or visitors.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 06:49 IST
