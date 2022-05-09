5.8-magnitude quake hits Indonesia's North Maluku; no tsunami threat

-
An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's North Maluku province on Monday, according to authorities.
The quake struck at 4.51 a.m., with the epicentre at 72 km northwest of Halmahera Barat (West Halmahera) district and the shallow of 10 km under the seabed, Xinhua news agency reported citing the authorities as saying.
The quake did not trigger a tsunami, they added.
There were no immediate information on damages or injuries.
