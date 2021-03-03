6-week sprint got Canada's nod for AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

-
ALSO READ
AstraZeneca to increase vaccine supply to EU: European Commission president
AstraZeneca Pharma tanks 13% as parent firm halts Covid-19 vaccine trials
AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine not ready for quick EU nod: Regulator
European Union authorizes AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine
Drug regulator to meet again on Jan 1 to discuss AstraZeneca vaccine
-
Problems at AstraZeneca Plc’s European production site in January kicked off a six-week push to get a version of its Covid-19 vaccine made at an Indian facility approved by Canada’s drug regulator, according to the Canadian pharmaceutical company that filed the application.
Last week, when Health Canada approved AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, it also cleared a version of the shot made by the Serum Institute of India (SII). SII filed the application with a Canadian partner, Verity Pharmaceuticals.
Some 500,000 doses made by SII, the world’s largest vaccine producer, are set to arrive in Canada on Wednesday, a surprise boost for Canada’s lagging vaccination drive.
Health Canada’s relatively fast approval was underpinned by SII and Verity’s four years of working to bring a cancer treatment to Canada. “It’s been a lightning six weeks,” said Verity’s Chief Executive Howard Glase in an interview. “The health regulators have really outdone each other ... They’ve really put in 24- hour days.”
After Friday’s approval, Canada said it agreed to buy 2 million vaccine doses from Verity and Serum by mid-May, enough to vaccinate as much as 2.7 per cent of its population. Only about 3.6 per cent of Canadians have received at least one vaccine dose in Canada, according to volunteer-run data project Covid-19 Tracker Canada. With no local Covid-19 vaccine production, Canada trails many developed nations in inoculations as the world works toward vaccinating enough people to halt the pandemic that has claimed more than 2.5 million lives globally.
The SII shipment comes weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau that India would do its best to supply Canada with vaccines, a sign of improving diplomatic relations that soured after Trudeau expressed concern over India’s farmer protests late last year.
Health Canada and Verity’s staff put in long hours to get the approval done, working through the night to get the document describing the vaccine’s properties and intended uses, known as a product monograph, translated, proofed and approved in the early hours of Friday morning, said Glase. Health Canada confirmed that staff worked through the night.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU