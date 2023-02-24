7 shot, including 2-year-old, outside Philadelphia school: Police

-
-
Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting near a school in Philadelphia, police said.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighbourhood.
The 2-year-old was listed in stable condition at a hospital. She had been struck in the thigh. Five teenage boys were also injured and hospitalised. One, 15, was in critical condition and the rest were stable.
A seventh victim was a 31-year-old woman, police said. She was also in stable condition.
A motive was not immediately known and there were no arrests.
Philadelphia School Board President Reginald Streater said the shooting happened near an elementary school as a non-school event was ending.
First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 11:21 IST
