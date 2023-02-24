JUST IN
7 shot, including 2-year-old, outside Philadelphia school: Police
Unprecedented opportunity for India US defence co-production: ORF America
Activists blast Biden's pick of Wall St insider Banga for World Bank prez
Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts eastern Indonesia, no casualties reported
Russia launches rescue ship for two cosmonauts to space station after leaks
China's Xian Bingo in talks with Russia to supply 100 drones: Report
Musk trial win a 'non sequitur' in Twitter sitter sase, says US SEC
Better building standards would have saved lives in Turkey earthquakes
Huge opportunity for other Indian retail brands in America: Tanishq
China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks to end conflict
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
We remain committed to multilateralism: Envoy to UN after India abstains
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

7 shot, including 2-year-old, outside Philadelphia school: Police

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighbourhood

Topics
Shooting | United States | Police

AP  |  Philadelphia 

shooting, US shooting
Representative image

Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting near a school in Philadelphia, police said.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighbourhood.

The 2-year-old was listed in stable condition at a hospital. She had been struck in the thigh. Five teenage boys were also injured and hospitalised. One, 15, was in critical condition and the rest were stable.

A seventh victim was a 31-year-old woman, police said. She was also in stable condition.

A motive was not immediately known and there were no arrests.

Philadelphia School Board President Reginald Streater said the shooting happened near an elementary school as a non-school event was ending.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Shooting

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 11:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.