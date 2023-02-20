76th BAFTA: Best Actor for Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett Best Actress

The last leg of the biggest awards for the night at the Awards -- Best Actor, Best Actress were conferred upon Austin Butler for his work in biographical film "Elvis" and Cate Blanchett for "Tar".

Austin defeated his contenders like Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Daryl Mccormack, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy while Cate defeated Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Ana De Armas, Emma Thompson and Michelle Yeoh.

Earlier, "Elvis" took home the honours for Best Make Up & Hair, Best Costume Design, Best Casting. "Tar", which was nominated in five categories of Best Film, Best Direction, Best Sound, Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress, could only manage to win one trophy in the Best Actress category.

In addition, the EE Rising Star Award, which is voted for by the public, was awarded to the French-British actress Emma Mackey. The was started in 2005 in the memory of casting director Mary Selway, who happened to be the ceremony host Richard E. Grant and as admitted by Grant, Mary Selway changed his life.

The awards were held at the Royal Festival Hall in London and were streamed live on Lionsgate Play.

