Syria urges UN to deter Israeli attacks after deadly missile strike
76th BAFTA: Best Actor for Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett Best Actress

The last leg of the biggest awards for the night at the BAFTA Awards -- Best Actor, Best Actress were conferred upon Austin Butler for his work in biographical film Elvis and Cate Blanchett for Tar

Topics
BAFTA | award

IANS  |  London 

BAFTA, BAFTA awards
Photo: @BAFTA Twitter

The last leg of the biggest awards for the night at the BAFTA Awards -- Best Actor, Best Actress were conferred upon Austin Butler for his work in biographical film "Elvis" and Cate Blanchett for "Tar".

Austin defeated his contenders like Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Daryl Mccormack, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy while Cate defeated Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Ana De Armas, Emma Thompson and Michelle Yeoh.

Earlier, "Elvis" took home the honours for Best Make Up & Hair, Best Costume Design, Best Casting. "Tar", which was nominated in five categories of Best Film, Best Direction, Best Sound, Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress, could only manage to win one trophy in the Best Actress category.

In addition, the EE Rising Star Award, which is voted for by the public, was awarded to the French-British actress Emma Mackey. The award was started in 2005 in the memory of casting director Mary Selway, who happened to be the BAFTA ceremony host Richard E. Grant and as admitted by Grant, Mary Selway changed his life.

The BAFTA awards were held at the Royal Festival Hall in London and were streamed live on Lionsgate Play.

--IANS

aa/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 07:33 IST

