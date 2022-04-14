80% elderly in Beijing vaccinated against Covid-19; 2.46 mn receive booster

-
ALSO READ
Biden receives second booster shot as US launches Covid-19 website
Trump reveals he got Covid-19 vaccine booster shot; crowd boos him
EU drug regulator OKs booster doses of Moderna's Covid-19 shot
South Korea to start 2nd booster shot programme for elderly people
Boosters for all: Pvt hospitals in a bind over new pricing, old vax stocks
-
Nearly 3.44 million above 60 years in Beijing, or 80 per cent of the city's elderly population, have been vaccinated against Covid-19, local authorities said.
Eighty per cent of the city's elderly population have been vaccinated as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
More than 2.46 million elderly have received booster shots, said the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Xinhua news agency reported.
More than 60.76 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the city, with over 23 million people now vaccinated. Of all, more than 15.4 million have received booster shots, the center added.
A booster shot can significantly increase antibody levels and help prevent infection, particularly reducing the risk of severe illness and death, said the center.
The elderly are particularly vulnerable, with many suffering from chronic, underlying diseases, said Wang Huaqing, an expert with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU