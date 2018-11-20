A Tesla customer mistakenly given access to 1.5 mn forum users' accounts

A Model 3 customer who simply wanted to complain about the harrowing experience he had during his car delivery process barely knew he would end up with access to millions of the complaint forum users' accounts.

The customer, Daniel Eleff, took to Tesla's official forum to complain about the issue. However, when he realised his post was not visible, he contacted the customer service who in turn promised to raise the request to the IT department, he explained on his website DansDeals.com.

Now, to Eleff's surprise, he was given full administrator access to the forum and he could edit or delete posts on the forum. Not only that, he also was given access to the user information of 1.5 million accounts.

Eleff raised the concerns to which obviously revoked the access as soon as it was reported. However, for a company like Tesla, it is pretty embarrassing to have a sizeable breach of user information which had the potential to be misused.