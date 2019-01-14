'A total sleaze': Trump rubbishes media reports on Putin meet, FBI probe

-
ALSO READ
Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki produces little. What can be expected next?
Trump turns tough on home turf, holds Putin responsible for poll meddling
Trump goes soft on poll meddling; Putin says Mueller probe a political game
Trump-Putin meet: A survey explains how Russians see US and its President
Trump's date with Putin is significant but it may not change anything
-
US President Donald Trump has rebuffed media reports on his meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and an investigation by the FBI into his behaviour after he fired the agency's Director James Comey, dubbing them as "all nonsense".
He made the comments during a telephonic interview with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on Saturday evening (local time), CNN reported.
On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that the US President had gone to "extraordinary lengths" to conceal the specifics of his conversations with Putin in Helsinki in July last year.
According to the report, Trump had impounded the notes on one occasion from the interpreter present at the meetings between the two presidents and directed them to not divulge the details of the talks with other administration officials.
There was "no detailed record, even in classified files" of Trump's one-on-one meetings with the Russian President, according to The Washington Post.
Trump said that he had a "great conversation" with Putin, while White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, dismissed the report as "inaccurate".
The New York Times (NYT) on Friday reported that an FBI probe was launched whether Trump was working for Russia on behalf of Russia against American interests, following Comey's dismissal in May 2017. The then FBI director was leading an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
In response, Trump on Saturday blasted the NYT report, calling it "a total sleaze".
"Wow, just learned in the Failing New York Times that the corrupt former leaders of the FBI, almost all fired or forced to leave the agency for some very bad reasons, opened up an investigation on me, for no reason & with no proof, after I fired Lyin' James Comey, a total sleaze!" he wrote on the micro-blogging site.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU