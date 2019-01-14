'Will devastate Turkey if they hit Kurds,' warns Trump after US exits Syria

President Donald Trump warned Turkey on Sunday of economic devastation if it attacks Kurdish forces in the wake of the US troop pullout from Syria, while also urging the Kurds not to "provoke" Ankara.
"Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds," Trump tweeted, while pushing for the creation of a 30-kilometre safe zone.
"Likewise, do not want the Kurds to provoke Turkey. Russia, Iran and Syria have been the biggest beneficiaries of the long term US policy of destroying ISIS in Syria - natural enemies. We also benefit but it is now time to bring our troops back home.
