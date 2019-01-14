JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Saudis set for $11-billion asset selling blitz after a slow start
Business Standard

'Will devastate Turkey if they hit Kurds,' warns Trump after US exits Syria

Donald Trump warned Turkey of economic devastation if it attacks Kurdish forces in the wake of the US troop pullout from Syria

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump warned Turkey on Sunday of economic devastation if it attacks Kurdish forces in the wake of the US troop pullout from Syria, while also urging the Kurds not to "provoke" Ankara.

"Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds," Trump tweeted, while pushing for the creation of a 30-kilometre safe zone.

"Likewise, do not want the Kurds to provoke Turkey. Russia, Iran and Syria have been the biggest beneficiaries of the long term US policy of destroying ISIS in Syria - natural enemies. We also benefit but it is now time to bring our troops back home.
First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 05:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements