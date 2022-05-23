Abu Dhabi's Borouge secures cornerstone investors including Adani

-
ALSO READ
Manali Petrochemicals reports consolidated Q3 PAT at Rs 110.09 crore
Adani group firms' gross debt rises to Rs 2.2 trillion, shows data
Adani Wilmar, Adani Power: Is it time to book profit in Adani Group stocks?
How has Adani group charted its success over three decades?
Adani Green shares jump 5% as company becomes 10th largest on BSE
-
Abu Dhabi-headquartered petrochemicals firm Borouge said on Monday it secured seven cornerstone investors, including India's wealthy Adani family for its $2 billion initial public offering (IPO).
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Borealis' joint venture set the offer price for its IPO at 2.45 dirhams ($0.67) a share, which implies an equity value of $20 billion, it said in a statement.
Borouge said it secured a total commitment of about $570 million from Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ, the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, the Emirates Investment Authority, India's Adani family and entities controlled by International Holding Company , Multiply Group and Alpha Dhabi.
Books for the initial public offering were covered in about an hour after opening, a bookrunner on the deal said. ADNOC declined to comment.
The company, whose products are used in items such as cars and food packaging, said last week that its offering will consist of approximately 3 billion existing shares, representing 10% of the company's issued share capital.
Gulf oil producers are following in the footsteps of Abu Dhabi with plans to raise tens of billions of dollars through sales of stakes in energy assets, capitalising on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign investors.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirhams)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU