JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

US sanctions Chinese firms for construction projects in South China Sea
Business Standard

Accenture plans to lay off 5% of global workforce; Indians set to lose jobs

Accenture has a global workforce of around 513,000 people and out of them about 200,000 are in India

Topics
Accenture | Coronavirus | IT layoffs

Press Trust of India 

accenture
The workforce reduction might have an impact on India operations

Thousands of roles at Accenture could be impacted as the company is looking to reduce at least 5 per cent of its global workforce.
.

Accenture has a global workforce of around 513,000 people and out of them about 200,000 are in India. The workforce reduction might have an impact on India operations.

In an emailed statement to PTI on Wedn­esday, Accenture said it was not planning “extraordinary global workforce actions” at this time.

“Every year, as part of our performance process, we have conversations with our people about how they are performing, areas for improvement, their potential to progress, and whether they are a long-term fit for the firm,” Accenture said.

.
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 00:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU