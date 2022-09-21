ADB cuts outlook for developing Asia growth on slowing China expansion

-
ALSO READ
Beijing to allow indoor dining, further easing Covid-19 restrictions
Beijing extends Covid control measures amid community transmission
Even without a lockdown, Beijing's economic activity declined in May
Beijing reports 33 fresh Covid cases; 1,997 new infections since April 22
Beijing reports zero local Covid-19 infections, public transport to resume
-
The Asian Development Bank cut its economic growth forecast for China and also lowered its outlook for developing Asia amid rising interest rates, a prolonged war in Ukraine and Beijing’s Covid Zero policy.
The region is seen expanding 4.3% this year, according to the bank’s Asian Development Outlook Update released Wednesday, compared with a 4.6% projection in July. Growth in China, the largest economy in Asia, is expected to be slower at 3.3% against a 4% expansion seen previously.
Sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks and new lockdowns have weakened China’s growth, which ADB said will be slower than the rest of developing Asia for the first time in more than three decades. Excluding China, the rest of developing Asia is forecast to expand 5.3% this year.
Also Read: China braces for a slowdown even worse than 2020 as growth declines sharply
“Developing Asia continues to recover, but risks loom large,” ADB Chief Economist Albert Park said. A significant global downturn would undermine exports, while stronger-than-expected monetary tightening in advanced economies could stoke financial instability, he said.
This year’s growth forecast for India was cut to 7% from 7.2%, due to inflation and monetary tightening. Robust domestic demand in Indonesia and the Philippines are contributing to Southeast Asia’s improved outlook of 5.1% expansion.
While inflation in the region is lower than elsewhere, supply disruptions continue to fan food and fuel prices. “Governments in developing Asia need to remain vigilant against these risks and take the necessary steps to contain inflation without derailing growth,” Park said.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 08:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU