UN chief Guterres saddened by death of dozens in South Africa gas explosion

-
ALSO READ
How does a smartphone battery explode and how you can prevent it
UN chief Antonio Guterres to appeal for 'massive support' for Pakistan
Explosion in Mangaluru auto an 'act of terror', says Karnataka DGP
UN chief Antonio Guterres says General Assembly debate must be about hope
UN chief Antonio Guterres welcomes cease-fire announcement in Colombia
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply saddened by the death of dozens of civilians from a devastating gas tanker explosion in Boksburg, South Africa, his spokesman has said.
A total of 34 people, including 11 healthcare workers from a nearby hospital, had died as a result of a gas tanker explosion in Boksburg, South Africa's Gauteng Province, on Christmas Eve, an official from the province said last Friday.
Guterres expresses his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and to the people and the government of South Africa, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN chief.
"The secretary-general wishes a full and fast recovery for those injured and the quick reconstruction of the damaged health infrastructure," the statement said.
--IANS
int/sha
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 07:23 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU