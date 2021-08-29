Afghanistan: Panjshir resistance forces reject Taliban's claim of advances

-
The resistance forces in the Panjshir province on Saturday rejected the Taliban claims that their forces entered Panjshir province from various directions.
Ahmad Massoud supporters rejected the claims of a Taliban advance toward Panjshir and say no one has entered the province, reported Tolo News.
"There is no fight in Panjshir and no one has entered the province," said Mohammad Almas Zahid, head of the Resistance Front delegation.
Earlier, the Taliban claimed that their forces entered Panjshir province.
"No fighting occurred, but the mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan advanced from various directions without facing any resistance. The Islamic Emirate forces have entered Panjshir from different directions," said Anaamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's Cultural Commission, reported Tolo News.
Ahmad Massoud (the son of famous Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud and one of the leaders of the resistance against the Taliban) and Amrullah Saleh (former Afghan government first Vice President) - are trying to mount a challenge to the Taliban.
For a long time, fighters in Panjshir have prevented the capture of the region from Taliban terrorists by firing a heavy machine gun into a deep valley from the top of the rocky mountain.
These fighters are from the National Resistance Front (NRF), the remaining strongest force after the siege of Kabul by the Taliban.
The valley lies in the Hindu Kush mountains, approximately 90 miles north of Kabul. The
Taliban have been unable to take this major holdout of resistance after steamrolling across pro-government troops in a matter of months.
