Finland's evacuation ops in Afghanistan ends with 413 people flown out

-
ALSO READ
Afghanistan: Final UK evacuation flight leaves Kabul; troops head home
In Kabul, a fearful wait for United States to deliver on evacuation vow
Al Qaeda will probably come back to Afghanistan: UK Defence Secy
Afghan crisis: As Taliban tighten their grip, Kabul airport only way out
Britain warns of 'imminent attack' targeting Kabul airport amid evacuations
-
Finland's evacuation operation in Afghanistan ended late on Friday night when persons responsible for the security of Finnish Embassy personnel were successfully sent to Kabul airport, the country's Ministry for Foreign Affairs said on Saturday.
The total number of security guards and their family members is 83. The group got on a flight away from the Afghan capital early on Saturday morning, the ministry said in a press release.
To date, Finland has evacuated a total of 413 people from Afghanistan, the Xinhua news agency reported.
According to Finnish national broadcaster Yle, the evacuated include Finnish citizens, Finnish permanent residents and locally hired embassy workers as well as their families. Evacuees also include people working with the European Union and NATO missions.
The ministry noted that Finland's evacuation operation in Afghanistan completed when the ministry's relief team and the Defence Forces' unit tasked in ensuring the efforts had left Kabul.
The Finnish Defence Forces announced that the Finnish troops who supported evacuation efforts in Kabul arrived in Finland on Saturday morning. The troops were sent to Afghanistan about one week ago.
The ministry said that it will continue to provide assistance to Finnish citizens and permanent residents of Finland in Afghanistan to the extent possible.
In Portugal, another 37 Afghan refugees evacuated from Kabul landed in Lisbon on Saturday, a media report said. Portugal already on Friday received 24 Afghan citizens who have collaborated with the Portuguese forces in Afghanistan in recent years.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU