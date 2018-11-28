Afghanistan praises Trump administration's South Asia policy at UN meet

JUST IN
AP | PTI  |  Geneva 

Afghanistan, Suicide bomb attack
After a suicide attack in Afghanistan. File photo

Foreign ministers from Russia, Germany, Iran and other countries, as well as EU's foreign policy chief have joined Afghanistan's president and other top officials at a UN meeting in Geneva to show support for the impoverished, war-battered country.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told the conference Wednesday that he wanted to "specifically recognise the commitment in blood and treasure that the United States has shown since 2001" in Afghanistan.

Ghani called the US its "key ally" and praised the Trump administration's South Asia policy as a "game changer" for Afghanistan.

Ghani, who faced an increasingly violent Taliban insurgency in recent months, presented his government's efforts in areas like security, justice, women's rights and anti-corruption.

He says: "We have a plan for reform, and we need your support to help implement it.
First Published: Wed, November 28 2018. 16:30 IST

