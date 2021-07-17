After Beijing asserts terror attack on bus, Imran Khan assures probe

-
After Chinese premier described the bus blast in Pakistan as a “terror attack”, Prime Minister Imran Khan (pictured) assured his counterpart that no effort would be spared to fully investigate the incident that killed nine Chinese nationals.
Khan held a telephone conversation with the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to express condolences over the loss of lives of Chinese nationals in Dasu area of Upper Kohistan district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday.
At least 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, died and 39 others were injured when the bus carrying Chinese engineers and workers to the site of the under-construction Dasu Dam exploded.
“No hostile forces would be allowed to damage brotherly relations between Pakistan and China,” Imram said, according to an official statement. Khan assured Li that no effort would be spared to fully probe the incident, adding that security of the Chinese nationals, workers, projects, and institutions in Pakistan was the priority of the government.
Li asked Imran to take necessary action against the perpetrators of a “terror attack,” according to state-owned CGTN.
