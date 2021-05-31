After new virus variant, Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh to enact social distancing

Vietnam’s business hub will begin social distancing measures for 15 days starting from May 31 in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, the country's government said.

The city has seen a spike in cases related to a religious mission that has recorded at least 125 positive tests, accounting for most of the city's infections, according to a government statement.

After successfully containing the virus for most of last year, has seen a rise in infections since late April that accounts for more than half of the total 7,107 registered cases among its population of 98 million. It still has one of the world's lowest cases, with a total of 47 deaths so far and authorities seem determined to keep it that way. "All events that gather more than 10 people in public are banned city-wide, but the city is considering to lower the number of people to just five," the government said.

Go Vap district, where the Revival Ekklesia Mission is located, will be under full restrictions, and people there will not be allowed to go out unnecessarily. authorities would conduct Covid-19 tests city-wide.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)