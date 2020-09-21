Ahead of FATF meet, Pak continues to treat 21 dreaded terrorists as VIPs

In a big revelation exposing the double standards of Pakistan, the country, despite the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) sword hanging over its head, continues to harbour and is giving VIP treatment to many of them including underworld don and Pakistan-based Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terrorist Ranjeet Singh Neeta, according to ANI.

Sources said that the community is concerned about the hypocrisy of which is pretending to take action against but is funding them.

According to the sources, the government is giving VIP security to 21 dreaded including those sanctioned last month.