Ahead of FATF meet, Pak continues to treat 21 dreaded terrorists as VIPs

Sources said that the international community is concerned about the hypocrisy of Pakistan which is pretending to take action against terrorists but is funding them

Topics
FATF | Pakistan  | Dawood Ibrahim

Agencies 

imran khan

In a big revelation exposing the double standards of Pakistan, the country, despite the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) sword hanging over its head, continues to harbour terrorists and is giving VIP treatment to many of them including underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Pakistan-based Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terrorist Ranjeet Singh Neeta, according to ANI.

Sources said that the international community is concerned about the hypocrisy of Pakistan which is pretending to take action against terrorists but is funding them.

According to the sources, the Pakistan government is giving VIP security to 21 dreaded terrorists including those sanctioned last month.
First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 01:41 IST

