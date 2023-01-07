Air India 'peeing' incident: Delhi Police arrests accused from Bengaluru

-
ALSO READ
ITBP DG Sanjay Arora appointed as Commissioner of Delhi Police today
US suspends 26 Chinese airline flights in Covid-19 policy dispute
Senior IPS officer Sanjay Arora takes charge as Delhi Police commissioner
How does Olympic silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya keep his focus?
Lucknow's Hotel Levana to be sealed, demolished after fire claims 4 lives
-
Delhi Police has arrested from Bengaluru the man who allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, officials said on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said, "Accused Shankar Mishra in IGIA case has been arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team. He has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress."
Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.
Delhi Police registered an FIR against Mishra on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 10:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU