Chinese state media celebrates top entrepreneurs, but not Jack Ma
Business Standard

Alibaba Group Holding sales beat estimates as regulatory headwinds loom

Net income attributable to shareholders rose 52 per cent to 79 billion yuan

Topics
Alibaba Group | Jack Ma | China

Bloomberg 

Alibaba
Alibaba. Photo: Bloomberg

Alibaba Group Holding’s sales rose at a faster-than-expected pace, offering a much-needed boost for the company grappling with a regulatory crackdown on Jack Ma’s tech empire.
.

Revenue climbed 37 per cent to 221.1 billion yuan ($34.2 billion) in the three months ended December, compared with the 215.3 billion yuan average of analyst forecasts. Net income attributable to shareholders rose 52 per cent to 79 billion yuan.

First Published: Wed, February 03 2021. 01:46 IST

