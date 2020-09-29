Amazon sees broader audience for its palm recognition technology

-
ALSO READ
What slowdown? Amazon set to hire 33,000 people over the next months
Amazon infuses Rs 1,125 crore into India unit ahead of festive sales
Amazon launches upgraded 'Amazon Easy'; eyes next 300 mn customers in India
Amazon to hire 100,000 to keep up with online shopping orders surge
Amazon posts record Q2 earnings as online sales soar 48% amid Covid-19
-
Amazon has introduced new palm recognition technology in a pair of Seattle stores and sees a broader potential audience in stadiums, offices and elsewhere.
Customers at the stores near Amazon's campus in Washington can flash a palm for entry and to buy goods.
The company chose palm recognition, according to Dilip Kumar, vice president of Physical Retail & Technology, because it's more private than other biometric technology, and a person would be required to purposefully flash a palm at the Amazon One device to engage.
And it's contactless, which we think customers will appreciate, especially in current times, Kumar wrote in a blog post Tuesday.
The company expects to roll out Amazon One as an option in other Amazon stores in the coming months, which could mean Whole Foods Market grocery stores. But Amazon believes the technology is applicable elsewhere.
In most retail environments, Amazon One could become an alternate payment or loyalty card option with a device at the checkout counter next to a traditional point of sale system, Kumar wrote.
Or, for entering a location like a stadium or badging into work, Amazon One could be part of an existing entry point to make accessing the location quicker and easier. People can sign up for an Amazon One account with a mobile phone number and credit card. An Amazon account isn't necessary.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU