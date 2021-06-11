Amazon to ask corporate staff to return to office for three days a week

-
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday some corporate employees will be offered the option to return to office for three days a week and work remotely for the other two days.
Employees in frontline roles such as hardware engineers will continue to work onsite, Amazon said.
Amazon will also give employees the choice to work up to four weeks per year fully remote from a domestic location.
Apple Inc and Google have made similar announcements of moving to a hybrid work week this year.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
