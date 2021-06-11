Amazon to ask corporate staff to return to office for three days a week

(Reuters) - com Inc said on Thursday some corporate will be offered the option to return to office for three days a week and work remotely for the other two days.

in frontline roles such as hardware engineers will continue to work onsite, said.

will also give the choice to work up to four weeks per year fully remote from a domestic location.

Apple Inc and Google have made similar announcements of moving to a hybrid work week this year.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)