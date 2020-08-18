Amazon to assist Toyota Motor Corp build cloud-based data services

-
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's
Toyota said its Mobility Services Platform will enable it to process and analyze data that can be used to develop vehicle services from ride and car sharing to behavior-based insurance and maintenance notifications.
The deal is an expansion of Amazon Web Services' existing collaboration with Toyota, and marks the e-commerce giant's expanding foray into the transportation business.
In July, AWS announced it was expanding a partnership with Germany's Volkswagen AG
In the automotive sector, AWS previously has partnered with automotive suppliers such as Aptiv, Panasonic Corp and Nvidia Corp, big transportation providers such as Uber and Avis, and self-driving heavy truck startups Embark and China's TuSimple.
