Amidst trade war, 'Made in China' flags for Trump's 2020 poll campaign?

Amidst a between the US and China, a Chinese company is manufacturing flags for President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, a media report said.

The factory, situated in eastern Zhejiang province, had also made flags for the election campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Trump in 2016, the Washington-based National Public Radio (NPR) reported.

We also make flags for Trump for 2020. It seems like he has another campaign going on in 2020. Isn't that right? the company owner Li Jiang said.

Terming the manufacturing of flags for Trump's 2020 bid as completely normal, he said, "That is trade. We buy stuff from America, and America is buying stuff from For example, my car is from America.

He further said that all the flags being made have 'Made in China' tags on them.

The US and slapped levies on $34 billion of each other's exports, the first tangible shots in a trade battle that both sides are bracing to fight for months. The new levies took effect at midnight Eastern Time in the US, a Wall Street Journal report said on Friday.

Dismissing any concern about the between the two countries, Jiang said, We are not so worried because first of all, we have a big price advantage over our competitors. And our clients are very smart. They would always go to the cheapest place. If is cheap, they go to China. If America is cheap, they go to America."



He said even if his US business disappears entirely, he will be fine. For US customers, it would mean either fewer or more expensive flags at political rallies and at Fourth of July parades, he added.