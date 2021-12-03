Angela Merkel likely to step down on December 8: German Cabinet

-
ALSO READ
Angela Merkel: Europe 'on thin ice' amid delta virus variant rise
Angela Merkel's would-be heir seeks rebound after election debate
Germany: Merkel seeks to boost party before vote, clashes with deputy
Olaf Scholz set to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor
German companies urge the next government to step up on climate
-
Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel will step down after her successor Olaf Scholz's election, preliminary scheduled for December 8, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.
"This chancellorship will end, as we see it today, with the election of a new chancellor Olaf Scholz, which is scheduled for Wednesday. Then it will end. Then there will be a chancellor in Germany, no other chancellor, there will be no shadow chancellor. Madame chancellor, as she has already stated this, intends to leave politics," Seibert said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU