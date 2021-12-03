Angela Merkel likely to step down on December 8: German Cabinet

JUST IN
Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel will step down after her successor Olaf Scholz's election, preliminary scheduled for December 8, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday

Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel will step down after her successor Olaf Scholz's election, preliminary scheduled for December 8, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

"This chancellorship will end, as we see it today, with the election of a new chancellor Olaf Scholz, which is scheduled for Wednesday. Then it will end. Then there will be a chancellor in Germany, no other chancellor, there will be no shadow chancellor. Madame chancellor, as she has already stated this, intends to leave politics," Seibert said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 03 2021. 18:57 IST

