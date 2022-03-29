Anti-Pak terror outfits regrouping in Balochistan via Iranian provinces

-
Anti-Pakistan terror outfits are regrouping in Balochistan via the Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan, the Interior Ministry in Islamabad has confirmed.
This was revealed in a written reply submitted to the National Assembly (NA) on Monday during the Question Hour in response to a query posed by PPP MNA Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Dawn news reported.
She asked if it was true that "anti-Pakistan terror outfits are regrouping in Balochistan via Sistan, and if yes, details thereof along with action plan thereof, if any".
In its response, the Ministry stated: "Yes, anti-Pakistan terror outfits are regrouping in Balochistan via Sistan."
The response, attributed to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, also mentioned the measures being taken by the government to mitigate this trend, reports Dawn news.
Banned militant organisations, including Baloch separatists, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State (IS), have recently intensified their activists in different areas of the province, carrying out terrorist attacks, bomb blasts and targeted killings.
Since the beginning of the year, these groups have carried out at least seven major attacks, in which at least 22 people lost their lives, including security personnel.
Two major attacks were carried out at Frontier Corps camps in Nushki and Panjgur on February 2, in which attackers were well equipped with the latest weapons and equipment.
Both sides suffered casualties during the attacks -- nine security personnel, including an officer, lost their lives, whereas 20 attackers were killed by the security forces.
