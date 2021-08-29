Antony Blinken and Jaishankar discuss Afghan situation over phone

-
ALSO READ
Minister S Jaishankar to chair BRICS foreign ministers' meeting today
Blinken, Jaishankar discuss Afghanistan, agree to continue coordination
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait on bilateral visit
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit India on July 27-28
Hoping to build consensus on issues of concern at BRICS FMs meet: China
-
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the current situation in Afghanistan with his Indian counterpart External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday.
"Spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar today to discuss our shared priorities including continued coordination on Afghanistan and in the United Nations. Look forward to continuing to deepen our partnership," Blinken tweeted.
The leaders spoke as the US, along with the Nato, is set to complete its troop pullout from Afghanistan, capping its longest foreign war, spanning over 20 years after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.
In a readout of the phone call, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said: "They discussed a broad range of shared priorities, including continued coordination on Afghanistan and in the United Nations."
Blinken and Jaishankar agreed to remain closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities to deepen the US-India partnership, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU