Apple delays theatrical release of 'The Banker' following controversy

has delayed the theatrical release of 'The Banker' originally set for December 6 due to sexual misconduct allegations levelled at Bernard Garrett Jr, the son of the character portrayed by Anthony Mackie in the film.

'The Banker' is one of Apple's earliest original movies for TV+ and the story is based on the real-life story of two African-American businessmen in the 1960s who helped people to overcome racial barriers in banking.

"We purchased 'The Banker' earlier this year as we were moved by the film's entertaining and educational story about social change and financial literacy," said a statement recently.

The movie's debut on Apple's newly launched streaming service Apple TV+ is also likely be delayed and the company has not provided any comment on release date.

"Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention. We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps. In light of this, we are no longer premiering 'The Banker' at AFI Fest," the company added.

'The Banker' is one of three films Apple was set to release this year it self alongside 'The Elephant Queen' and 'Hala.'