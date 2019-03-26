Apple launches TV app, video gaming service and credit card

-
Apple on Monday launched streaming and videogame services, looking to tap into 1.4 billion users of its gadgets to counter slowing demand for its iPhones. At a special event held at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, California headquarters, the company also unveiled News Plus subscription service and a credit card.
Apple Card
- Credit card to be approved in minutes and to be used with Apple Pay
- No international fee, no penalties and no sign-up fee
- Goldman Sachs to be issuing bank for the card and MasterCard to manage payment processing
- Apple Pay to be available in more than 40 countries by end of the year
Television
- Apple unveils 'all New' TV app
- App to include streaming services Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and PlayStation Vue
- Will feature shows from HBO, Showtime and Starz in Apple TV channels
- Users can buy or rent movies on Apple TV
- Apple TV app will be available as a software update in May, including Apple TV channels
- Apple TV app will be available on Macs as well as televisions from Sony, LG, and Vizio, and devices from Roku and Amazon FireTV
- Apple TV app to be available in more than 100 countries
Gaming
- Launches Apple Arcade service with game developers
- Apple Arcade to work on mobile devices, desktop computers, and televisions
- Apple working with Walt Disney, SEGA Games and Annapurna Interactive on new games
- Service to feature more than 100 new games exclusive to Apple’s mobile platform and subscription service
- Games can be accessed through tab in App Store and will work on iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, also available for offline play News Plus
- To feature content from 300 publications, including the NatGeo, the People, the Popular Science, the Billboard and The New Yorker; service to cost $9.99 per month
