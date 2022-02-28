Apple reportedly planning a device with 20-inch foldable display

is reportedly working on a device with a massive 20-inch foldable display that, if comes to the market, will change the entire landscape of the foldables.

A report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young earlier suggested that is planning to develop a device with a large, folding screen.

Now, a Bloomberg report mentions that the device can come by 2026 and will be an "iPad/MacBook hybrid".

The device will feature a dual-screen display that omits a physical keyboard and trackpad, and a touchscreen will help the users navigate and type on the device.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Fold has a 13-inch display that folds in the centre to become a touchscreen laptop.

Reports surfaced last week that Apple is likely delaying its until 2025 as the company has reportedly shifted its focus towards foldable MacBooks.

Apple is yet to launch a but there were reports about such a device getting launched soon. However, a new report indicates that the has been delayed.

Young suggested that Apple's foldable iPhone is delayed until 2025. The reason given for this is that the company is exploring all-screen foldable MacBooks.

The company is now focusing on MacBooks and is allegedly exploring the possibility of offering an all-screen foldable notebook. The company is currently in discussion with suppliers for around 20-inch foldable screen.

The company is set to launch several new products this year, including the Apple iPhone 14 series, M2 chipset, MacBooks powered by the M2 chipset, a 27-inch iMac Pro with M1 Pro or M1 Max processor, and a new Mac Mini, among others.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)