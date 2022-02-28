Apple reportedly planning a device with 20-inch foldable display

-
Apple is reportedly working on a device with a massive 20-inch foldable display that, if comes to the market, will change the entire landscape of the foldables.
A report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young earlier suggested that Apple is planning to develop a device with a large, folding screen.
Now, a Bloomberg report mentions that the device can come by 2026 and will be an "iPad/MacBook hybrid".
The Apple device will feature a dual-screen display that omits a physical keyboard and trackpad, and a touchscreen will help the users navigate and type on the device.
Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Fold has a 13-inch display that folds in the centre to become a touchscreen laptop.
Reports surfaced last week that Apple is likely delaying its foldable iPhone until 2025 as the company has reportedly shifted its focus towards foldable MacBooks.
Apple is yet to launch a foldable iPhone but there were reports about such a device getting launched soon. However, a new report indicates that the foldable iPhone has been delayed.
Young suggested that Apple's foldable iPhone is delayed until 2025. The reason given for this is that the company is exploring all-screen foldable MacBooks.
The company is now focusing on MacBooks and is allegedly exploring the possibility of offering an all-screen foldable notebook. The company is currently in discussion with suppliers for around 20-inch foldable screen.
The company is set to launch several new products this year, including the Apple iPhone 14 series, M2 chipset, MacBooks powered by the M2 chipset, a 27-inch iMac Pro with M1 Pro or M1 Max processor, and a new Mac Mini, among others.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
