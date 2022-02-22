Apple's foldable iPhone delayed until 2025, focus on foldable MacBooks

-
-
Tech giant Apple is likely delaying its foldable iPhone until 2025 as the company has reportedly shifted its focus towards foldable MacBooks.
According to GizmoChina, Apple is yet to launch a foldable iPhone but there were reports about such a device getting launched soon. However, a new report indicates that the foldable iPhone has been delayed.
A new report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple's foldable iPhone is delayed until 2025. The reason given for this is that the company is exploring all-screen foldable MacBooks.
The delay for the launch of a foldable iPhone is quite long if it is not getting official until 2025. Earlier, the device was rumoured to get launched sometime in 2023 or 2024 to catch up with the competition in the market, the report said.
But the delay in the launch indicates that the tech giant is not in a hurry to enter the foldable smartphones market, it added.
The company is now focusing on MacBooks and is allegedly exploring the possibility of offering an all-screen foldable notebook. The company is currently in discussion with suppliers for around 20-inch foldable screen.
However, the launch timeline for the foldable MacBook is likely later than 2025 and the launch is most likely to take place in 2026 or 2027.
Meanwhile, the company is set to launch several new products this year, including the Apple iPhone 14 series, M2 chipset, MacBooks powered by the M2 chipset, a 27-inch iMac Pro with M1 Pro or M1 Max processor, and a new Mac Mini, among others.
--IANS
vc/vd
